Williams, Jr. , James S. "Jim"



James S. Williams Jr., 81, of Brookville Ohio, passed away October 7th, surrounded by his beloved wife Suellen and the ones who loved him most.



A celebration of life will be held Sunday October 22, 2023 from 1-4pm



14391 Providence Rd.



Brookville, OH.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to



VITAS Healthcare (Hospice).



