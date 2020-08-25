X

WILLIAMS, James

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

WILLIAMS, James H. James H. Williams, age 91, of Eaton, died Saturday morning, Aug. 22, 2020, at Greenbriar Nursing Center in Eaton, where he had been a resident for nearly two years. He retired from Standard Register Company in Dayton after 35 years, then worked for Fudge's Auto Service and Carter Lumber Company in Eaton for several years. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Ruth; two sons, Joe Williams and Steve (Candy) Williams of Eaton; and one daughter, Sue (Keith) Wenger of Greenville, S.C.; five grandchildren, Kyle (Holly) Williams of Land O'Lakes, FL., Branden (MacKensey) Williams of West Manchester, Alex (Kerstin) Williams of Eaton, Nick (Whitney) Williams of Eaton, and Michelle (Bryon) Struck of Beavercreek; five great-grandchildren; three step-grandchildren and five step- great-grandchildren. The family will have a private service. His body was donated to Wright State University. Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton, is assisting with arrangements. Donations may be made to the Eaton Emergency Squad, 324 North Maple Street, Eaton, OH 45320. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com

