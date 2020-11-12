X

WILLIAMS, James

WILLIAMS, James A.

"Jim"

James A. "Jim" Williams, 84, of Brookville passed away peacefully November 9, 2020, with his family at his side. He was born September 8, 1936, in

Dayton, Ohio, to Creed & Emilliea (Yesensky) Williams who proceeded him in death.

Jim leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 63 years, Shirley (Leonard); his daughters, Michelle Kennard (Kathy Johnson), & Tracy Matos; 6 grandchildren, Justin (Kayti) Kennard, Joshua Wade, Joseph Wade, Mariana Matos, & Amelia Matos; 2 great-grandchildren, Juliet & Lorelai Kennard; brothers-in-law, Bob (Carol) Leonard, Jerry (Annie) Leonard, sister-in-law, Judy

Leonard; and many nieces and nephews. Jim enjoyed trains, RC planes, and classic cars.

A visitation will be held for Jim on Friday, November 13, 2020, from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Rogers Funeral Home in New

Lebanon. A service will be held at 1:30 p.m., with Pastor Tom Clark to officiate. Interment will follow directly after at Bear Creek Cemetery. RogersFuneralHomes.com.

