WILLIAMS, Joel Renner



Born September 12, 1939 Dayton, Ohio.



Died Feb 21, 2022.



Aged 82 years, died at Mt. Carmel Grove City Hospital from complications due to pancreatic cancer. Joel was raised in



Dayton, Ohio, and Clayton, Ohio, graduating from Randolph High School in Englewood, Ohio. His favorite childhood



memories were from his fifth generation family farm in Dark County, Ohio. He attended Otterbein College and graduated with his bachelor's degree before attending The Ohio State University Law School. Joel practiced law in Dayton, Ohio, for many years. He was also the owner or part owner of several businesses in and around his cherished home base of Yellow Springs, Ohio. Later in life, he enjoyed a new and beautiful second family. Concurrently, he took part in the endeavor of owning and operating an olive and grape ranch in Los



Alamos, California. He then retired back to Ohio to be with family. He also lived in St Petersburg, Florida for several years during his retirement. Joel loved travel, fine wine, cooking with family and friends and watching sports, especially his OSU Buckeyes. He also enjoyed spending time with his large and beloved extended family at Rose Lake, near Coldwater, Michigan. He is survived by his four children, Chad (Ken)



Williams, Heather (Mark) Salva, Sunita (Tobias) Williams, Anita Williams, sister Susan (Richard) Scheu, brother Daniel Williams, nephew Jeff (Angie) Scheu, nieces Jennifer Scheu, Stephanie Scheu, grandchildren, Christopher Salva, Cassie Salva, his



former wife Sandy Pramer, his former wife and close friend, Theo Stephan, many cousins and friends. Joel's legacy was a humanitarian endeavor, advising and encouraging many



others around the world to realize their potential. There will be a celebration of life by invitation only. His remains will be placed, in a private ceremony, by immediate family.

