X
Dark Mode Toggle

WILLIAMS, John

Obituaries
2 hours ago

MYRON, John William

73, of Bellbrook, passed away on February 22, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer. He died peacefully at home surrounded by his family.

Memories of John will be treasured by his wife of 50 years, Barbara (Pape) Myron, daughters Melissa Zadell (Mark) and Amanda Olson (Eric), siblings Marianne Kosiewicz (John), Frances Hale (Tom), Jim Myron (Laura), siblings-in-law Bob Pape, Jim Pape (Susan), Carol Swallow (Mark), Ron Wilson, and Eileen Pape, grandchildren Evelyn, Alina, and Bryn Zadell and Emmett Olson, and numerous nieces and nephews.

To help the family celebrate his life, you are invited to attend a visitation held in his honor at Conner & Koch Life Celebration Home (92 W. Franklin St., Bellbrook, Ohio 45305) on Saturday, March 4th, 2023, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am. His service will begin at 11:00 am, with burial to follow at Bellbrook Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Vincent de Paul of Dayton (https://stvincentdayton.org/how-to-donate/memorial/ or 124 W. Apple St. Dayton, OH 45402) or the Dayton Food Bank (https://thefoodbankdayton.org/donate/ or 56 Armor Place, Dayton, OH 45417). You are welcome to write a condolence message, send flowers, plant a tree, upload a photo, and share a story about John at


www.ConnerAndKoch.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Conner & Koch Funeral Home

92 W. Franklin Street

Bellbrook, OH

45305

https://www.connerandkoch.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Schnipper, Michael
2
BINKLEY, John
3
COMBS, Denver
4
BUTZ, Alleen
5
DAVIS, Wilford
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top