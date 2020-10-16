WILLIAMS, Kenneth R. 62, of Springfield, passed away October 13, 2020, in his residence. He was born in Springfield, Ohio, on July 3, 1958, the son of Jason and Florence Williams. He retired from BMY in Marysville. Ken loved the outdoors, taking ride around the countryside and spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Tony Williams. Survivors include his wife Florence Williams; step children Rev. David (Donna) DeHart, April (Cecil) Foley, Naomi (Barry) Smith and Lolita (Brian) Miller; brother William (Mabel) Hicks, Jr.; sisters Laura (Kenneth) Brown, Brenda (George) Thomas and Darlene (David) Messer; seven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. Services to honor Ken will be Sunday at 3:00 PM in the RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. Visitation will begin at 2:00 PM in the Memorial Home. Memorial contributions are requested to the Animal Welfare League. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.



