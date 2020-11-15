X

WILLIAMS, Leroy

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

WILLIAMS, Leroy

In loving memory of Leroy

Williams, age 72, went home to be with the Lord Thursday,

Oct. 22, 2020, in Columbus, OH. Born in Dayton, OH, and preceded in death by his parents Farris & Eloise Williams. Survived by 5 Children: Ronnie Miliner, Marq Harris (Angela) Soweto Williams, Maria

Anderson (William), (Lil' Wil

& Mayan; Monique) Terry;

Brother Farris Williams

(Dolores); Sisters, Judy Dixon (Richard), Katherine Williams and Cheryl Smith. Also, a host of grandchildren; nephews;

nieces & cousins. Memorial Service TBD due to COVID-19.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.