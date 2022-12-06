WILLIAMS, Mabel

WILLIAMS (Byrd), Mabel



93, of Middletown, OH, passed away December 2, 2022, at Kettering Medical Center. Mabel was born in Campton, Wolfe County, KY. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Emma (Center) Byrd; four brothers, Bruce, I.B., Brave, and Henry Byrd; four sisters, Justine Brewer, Jewel Gifford, Dixie Harrison, and Darleen Wright; husband, Hugh Williams; and son Michael C. Williams. She is survived by one sister and brother-in-law, Phyllis (Paul) Little; son, James (Pam) Williams; daughter-in-law, Sandra Williams; grandchildren, Michael S. (Lynette) Williams, Vanessa Parsons, Nick (Issac) Williams, Brandon and Jonathan Williams; great-grandchildren Tristan (Arian) Williams, Emma Parsons, Maverick Williams, and Michael K. Williams; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; very special neighbors, Lynn and Sharon Rich; and dear friend Sissie Osborne. Mabel was a proud and beloved member of two Middletown congregations. For 40 years she attended Yankee Road First Church of God led by the late Rev. Rodney Williams. She then attended Towne Boulevard Church of God for the last 35 years. Mabel loved sewing, crocheting, gardening, and cooking, and was famous for her cakes, pies, and buckeyes candy. She held many jobs throughout her life, but none more important or special than mom and grandma. A Visitation will be held Friday, December 9, 2022, from 11:00am-12:00pm at Towne Church, 3722 Towne Blvd., Middletown, OH 45005. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 12:00 pm at the church with Pastors Mark Jackson and Mark Riley officiating. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery. Condolences may be made to the family at



