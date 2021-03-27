WILLIAMS, Margaret M.



Age 66 of Miamisburg, OH, passed away on March 23, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton. She was a 1972 graduate of Julienne High School. Preceded in death by her father Martin M.



Williams, mother Rosemarie (Langenkamp) Williams, brother Michael L. Williams, and brother Martin E. Williams. Survived by brother Dr. Mark T. Williams and sisters Carol A. Hartke and Theresa S. Williams. Graveside service will be held at



Calvary Cemetery, Dayton, OH, Wednesday, March 31, 2021, 10:00am with Father Angelo Anthony, pastor of St Joseph Church presiding. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice of Dayton or NAMI National Alliance on Mental



Illness. Arrangements by The Westbrock Funeral Home.

