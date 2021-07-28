dayton-daily-news logo
WILLIAMS, Patrick

WILLIAMS, Patrick Lee

Patrick Lee Williams, 87, of Springfield, peacefully passed away on July 26, 2021. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, July 30th, 2021, from 1-2:00 p.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Graveside services will follow the visitation at 2:30 p.m. in Ferncliff Cemetery. The family requests that visitors wear masks during visitation times. To view his memorial

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

