WILLIAMS, Patrick Lee
Patrick Lee Williams, 87, of Springfield, peacefully passed away on July 26, 2021. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, July 30th, 2021, from 1-2:00 p.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Graveside services will follow the visitation at 2:30 p.m. in Ferncliff Cemetery. The family requests that visitors wear masks during visitation times. To view his memorial
video and complete obituary visit www.littletonandrue.com.
Funeral Home Information
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH
45503-3610
https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral