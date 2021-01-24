WILLIAMS, Perry E.



Perry E. Williams, age 64, passed away unexpectedly



January 4, 2021, in Phoenix, AZ. He was born August 24, 1956, in Dayton, OH. He is



survived by his wife, Deborah;



2 stepchildren, Michael and



Jaclyn Horton; his mother,



Eleanor Williams of Kettering, OH; one sister, Angelia (Larry) Venable of Eaton, OH; two brothers, Denver (Susan) of Bellbrook, OH, and Anthony (Mary Lou) of Beavercreek, OH; nieces, Kelly Ritteman of West Carrollton, OH, Sarah Sharp of Marana, AZ, and Mollie Gershikov of Queen Creek, AZ;



nephew, Robert Venable of Eaton, OH; great-nieces and nephews, Deryl Stork, Chandler Stork, Elijah, Chloe & Claire Gershikov, Brody, Brenna and Bryton Sharp, and Israel



Venable; two grandchildren who were the love of his life, Keegan and Jack Horton. Perry graduated from Stebbins in 1975. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, with a bachelor's degree in Real Estate and Urban Development. Perry was preceded in death by his father, Robert L. Williams, May 23, 1998. Burial will be at Miami Valley



Gardens. Celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

