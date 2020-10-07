X

WILLIAMS, Randy

WILLIAMS, Randy 78, a resident of Dayspring of Miami Valley in Fairborn, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. He was the son of Harkless J. and Opal C. (Estep) Williams. He is survived by a few nephews. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday in Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

