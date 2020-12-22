WILLIAMS, Ronald Lee



Ronald Lee Williams, 79, passed away on December 18, 2020, surrounded by love. Ron was born on March 17, 1941, to George Leo and Bernice Williams in Middletown, Ohio. Ron is survived by his wife of 58 years, Joyce Williams; his son, G. Todd (Carol) Williams; his daughter, Jennifer (Darren) Cottle; his brother, Ted (Karen) Williams; his brother, David (Kate) Williams; his grandson, Ian Williams of California; his granddaughter, Ryan Williams of Colorado; his grandson Gage Cottle of Columbus; his grandson Chase Cottle of Columbus; his grandson Grant Cottle of Mason; as well as many other loving family members and friends. Ron worked in sales and sales management at Diamond International before going to The Newark Group, a multi-million dollar paperboard manufacturing company, as Senior Vice President of Market Development. He was based out of Middletown Paperboard and was responsible for paperboard sales from mills located throughout North America. For many years Ron has been a member of several different groups including; Browns Run Country Club, The Middletown Rotary Club, The DaVinci Club, and The First Presbyterian Church of Middletown. Ron's wife, Joyce, has been the love of his life since age 12! He loved to spend time with his extended family and grandchildren. His grandchildren were his pride and joy! In his earlier years, he loved to play golf, and travel with his wife, family, and friends. He also had a love for cars. He was very proud to have been able to buy his first car, a Chevy, at age 16. Ron; Dad; Poppy; Uncle Ron was loved by many and will be deeply missed! Private services will be held for the family and a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 2910 Central Ave., Middletown, Ohio 45044. Please sign the guestbook at



