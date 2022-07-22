WILLIAMS,



Ronald Eugene



83, of Springfield, went to his Heavenly Home on Tuesday evening, July 19, 2022, at Villa Springfield, surrounded by his loving family. Ronnie was born in Springfield on April 11, 1939, the son of H. Melvin and Amy (Hern) Williams. He was a 1957 graduate of Northeastern High School and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1962-1967, serving one year in Korea. He worked as a glass cutter and glazer in the Springfield area for 40 years. He was a member of Urbana Friends Church. Ronnie enjoyed hunting, fishing and woodworking. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mary Lou (Osborne) Williams; four children, Deborah (Tom) Weiser, Dawn Eaton, Tracey Williams, and Kevin (Candace) Williams; grandchildren; sister, Linda Williams Evans; several nieces and nephews; cousin, Doris Baker Ross; and his fur baby, Gracie. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother and sister-in-law, Harry and Marianna Williams; sister and brother-in-law, Sondra Jean and Donald Followell; and brother-in-law, Robert Evans. The family would like to thank the staff of Villa Springfield for the compassionate and loving care given to Ronnie and his family. Ronnie's funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Monday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Jacob Hayward presiding. The family will receive friends beginning at 11:30 a.m. until the time of service. Burial with military honors will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to His Hand Extended Sanctuary, 1560 Dialton Rd., St. Paris, OH 43072. Memories and condolences may be shared at



www.littletonandrue.com



