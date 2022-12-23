WILLIAMS, Rose Ellen



Age 87, of Hamilton, passed away December 17, 2022, in Hamilton. She was born June 11, 1935, in Hamilton, the daughter of Matthew and Dema (Maness) Marcum. Rose graduated from Fairfield High School in 1953. On September 18, 1954, she married William G. "Bill" Williams in Hamilton.



Rose's detail-oriented personality allowed her to thrive in the world of interior design and real estate. She was a member of Darrtown United Methodist Church. Rose enjoyed shopping and had exquisite taste in fashion especially her love for shoes. She liked to travel, frequenting Dale Hollow Lake in Tennessee, Branson, Missouri, and a special girl's trip each year. Rose loved watching sports, especially the Cincinnati Reds, and tuning into her favorite reality and game shows like Dancing with the Stars, Shark Tank and the Bachelor/ette. And the fun didn't stop there, as she could also be found winning big at the racino. She loved spending time with her family and treasured many special friendships including the Tabor Ladies and the Pohlman Family.



She is survived by her sons, William Gregory (Mary Lou Sauer) Williams and Kurtis M. (Sharon) Williams; grandchildren, Ashli M. (Christopher) Chagman, Aubrey R. (Travis) Gamble and John K. (Lauren) Williams; bonus grandchildren, Daniel and Emily Sauer; great-grandchildren, Fiona, Finley, Liam, Jovie, Luke and Maven; sister, Carolyn (Marcum) Haynes; nephew Todd (Sherry) Steimel; cousins Emma "Fran" Henne and Maxine Harris; and many close friends that she cherished. Rose was preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 years, Bill Williams; her parents; infant son; brother, Gene Marcum; mother and father-in-law; sister and brothers-in-law; and close friend Lawrence "Larry" Simison.



Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., in Hamilton, with Pastor Chris Trumbull officiating. Funeral services will immediately follow visitation and interment will be held at Rose Hill Burial Park.



Memorials may be made to Darrtown United Methodist Church, 4309 Walnut St., Oxford, OH 45056.

