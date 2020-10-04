WILLIAMS, Stephen

WILLIAMS, Sr., Stephen D. Age 82, of Dayton, fell asleep in death surrounded by loved ones Thursday, October 1, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Donna; sister, Sally Weeks; and other family and friends. He is preceded in death by his son, Stevie. Arrangements by Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home.
