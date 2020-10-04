X

WILLIAMS, Stephen

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

WILLIAMS, Sr., Stephen D. Age 82, of Dayton, fell asleep in death surrounded by loved ones Thursday, October 1, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Donna; sister, Sally Weeks; and other family and friends. He is preceded in death by his son, Stevie. Arrangements by Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home

5555 Philadelphia Drive

Dayton, OH

45415

https://www.bakerhazelsnider.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.