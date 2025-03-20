Williams, Strauther D.

Williams, Strauther



Strauther D. Williams, age 88 of Hamilton, passed away on Monday, March 17, 2025. Strauther was born in Jackson County, Kentucky on November 11, 1936 to Rev. Boyd Williams and Sally (Faubush) Williams. He married Lois Darleen Trammel on June 30, 1956, in Jellico, Tennessee. Strauther owned and operated Williams & Son Body Shop for over 40 years and partnered with his son Danny from 1988 until his retirement. Strauther received Jesus as his Lord and Savior in 1973 and served the Lord faithfully until he went home to be with the Lord. He loved his family, working, fishing and good music. Strauther is survived by his loving wife, Lois Darleen Williams; children, Diana M. (Clifford) Navey, Sally A. Richardson, Kathy R. Conrad, Deborah L. (Mike) Kelley and Strauther "Danny" (Sheila Farthing) Williams; grandchildren, Erica Danielle (Rob) Day, Kristina M. Navey, C. Andrew (Janee) Navey, Chester A. (Tiffany) Navey, Jennifer S. (Shaun Garnes) Lipps, Elizabeth D. (SFC Cecil) Williams, Danica N. Williams, Chana L. (Travis) Gabbard, Roscoe P. Richardson, Dalton (Kristen) Williams, Allias J. (Morgan) Kelley and Dustin M. (Charlee) Williams; great-grandchildren, Aliyah, Isabella, Brandon, Cairon, Kennedy, Cooper, Audra, Carter, Cash, Cameron, Tyanna, Aydan, Beck, Paxton, Parker, Alaina, Colton, Bryson, Brody, Hayes and Adrienne; step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren, Gerrard & Nicki, Safin & Julia, Alex & Sierra, and Canyon; sister, Patricia Mapel; sisters-in-law, Faye and Carol; two special friends, Larry Richardson and Jackson Musgrove; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Strauther was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Boyd and Sally Williams; siblings, Golda, Orie, Charles, Faye, Treva, Boyd Jr., Ruby and Delbert; and sons-in-law, Tim Conrad and Clay Lipps. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 21, 2025 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Calvary Church, 2355 Jacksonburg Road, Hamilton, Ohio. Funeral service will be held at Calvary Church on Saturday, March 22, 2025 at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow at Butler County Memorial Park.



