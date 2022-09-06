WILLIAMS, Sylvia A.



Age 83, of Hamilton, passed away at Hospice of Hamilton on Friday, September 2, 2022. Sylvia was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on November 20, 1938, to Fredrick Ferry and Mildred (Mahler) Ferry. She was educated at St. Stephens School and graduated from Notre Dame High School 1956. On May 9th, 1959, she married M. Ray Williams. Sylvia retired from Fairfield Township after 17 years of service.



Sylvia is survived by her husband, M. Ray Williams; her children, Sharon (Randy) Couch, Terri (Clay) Souders, Lisa (Jeff) Pires, Tricia Peebles and Mark (Andrea) Williams; her grandchildren, Angela Turner, Patrick Couch, Bradley, Claire, and David Williams, Madison Souders, and Sarah Peebles; her great-grandchildren, Samantha, Rachel and Steven Turner, Gabriella Couch, Jim and Cash Pyburn, and Axel and Nik Souders. Sylvia was preceded in death by her parents, and one grandson Andrew Williams.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 222 Hamilton Ave, Trenton, OH, 45067 on Friday, September 9, 2022, at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Hickory Flat Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 9, 2022, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sylvia's name can be made St. Jude's.

