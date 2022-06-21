WILLIAMS, Thelma Mae



Thelma Mae Williams, 80, closed her tired eyes on this earth in the early morning hours of June 19, 2022. One minute just before bed, she was singing with her sisters about heaven and the next minute, actually walking the streets of gold and singing directly to Jesus! It was the greatest moment of confirmation: to look in His eyes and hear Him say, "Welcome home my good and faithful servant." She was born, December 13, 1941, to the late Clyde and Gracie Dixon.



Thelma was a 1959 graduate of Shawnee High School. She received her business degree from Springfield Business School and worked as a bookkeeper in the area. She ventured to Georgia more than 40 years ago and ended her business career working side by side with her late husband, RW Williams in their steel construction business, Shawnee Erectors. A little over 6 years ago, she returned to Ohio because of health reasons. Settling into a condo with two of her sisters: All four of them were intertwined in each other's lives and were often referred to as "The Golden Girls".



Thelma's longtime love, friend and husband, RW Williams; only daughter and son-in-law, Missy (Glen) Stiltner; twin sister and brother-in-law, Ruth (Jack) Williams; brothers, Paul Eugene and Melvin Clyde Dixon; nephew, Kevin Allender preceded her in death.



Thelma is survived by step-son, Clay (Glenda) Williams and family of Georgia; sister-in-law Nella Wilkerson of Georgia; grandchildren, Todd Goforth and Brittany Stiltner; great-grandchildren, Hailey and Katie Foster, Landon and Alexia Stiltner all of Georgia; sisters, Hazel Dixon, Mary Dixon, Linda (Tom) Midkiff, sister-in-law, Ruth Dixon; and a host of nieces and nephews. Special family Donna (Jim) McCracken and Judith Entler; Long time friends Lynn (James) Sanders, Karla Hockman.



We will gather to reminisce and remember how she touched our lives, Wednesday, June 22nd from 4-6pm at the Woodside Church of Christ in Christian Union, 2101 Woodside Ave. Springfield, Ohio. A funeral service will begin at 6:00 pm with Pastor Bruce Sigman and Rev. James Slaughter officiating. Graveside services will be held at 10AM on Friday, June 24, 2022, at Barrow Memorial Gardens in Winder, Georgia, with former Pastor, Donald (Nancy) Pennington officiating. Contributions in lieu of flowers, may be made in Thelma's memory to Ohio's Community Mercy Hospice at www.CommunityMercyHospice.org. Online condolences at



