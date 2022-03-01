WILLIAMS,



Thomas Emerson



Age 88, of Kennesaw, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. Born July 20, 1933, in Dayton, Ohio, Tom was a loving and devoted



husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Tom shared 58 years of marriage with Janice Cooper Williams. They raised a daughter, Julie, and a son, Scott. Janice preceded Tom to heaven in 2013. In 2015, Tom married Betty Smith Williams with whom he spent the rest of his life. Tom graduated from Georgia College and State University with a BS in Management and earned his MS in Public Administration from Georgia State University. Tom spent 28 years in the USAF, was a decorated Vietnam veteran, and retired as a



Lieutenant Colonel. As a man of deep Christian faith, Tom was actively involved in his church. He had a heart for missions and led more than 60 evangelical and construction trips to Mexico, Guatemala, Columbia and Peru.



Tom was the son of Henry Williams and Dorothy Llewllyn Williams of Dayton, Ohio. He is survived by his wife, Betty, daughter Julie Williams Polachek (Mike), and son Scott Allen Williams (Cathy), by his grandsons Kevin Polachek (Danielle) and Brett Polachek (Michelle), and by a brand-new great-grandson, Oliver Polachek. Visitation for Tom will be held Thursday, March 3 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home, 2950 North Cobb Pkwy., Kennesaw. Friends will also be received on Friday, March 4 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. Tom Williams' Memorial Service will be at 2:00 PM.



Graveside Service will be Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at 11:00 AM Dayton Memorial Park and Cemetery in Dayton, OH.



Memories and expressions of care for the Williams family may be shared at: www.winkenhoferpineridgefuneralhome.com.

