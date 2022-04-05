WILLIAMS,
Tommisietta Cynthia
Age 74, departed this life April 1, 2022. Funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m., MONDAY, April 11, 2022, at Thomas
Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, Ohio 45416. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.
