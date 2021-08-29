WILLIAMS, Tyller T.



Age 20 of Liberty Township, passed away on Thursday



August 26, 2021. He was born on December 21, 2000, in



Hamilton. He was a 2020 graduate of Lakota East High School. Tyller will be remembered for his intelligence, playing video games and for being a caring and loving brother. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his loving mother Amanda (Diego) Mateo; two brothers Caimain Williams-Mateo and Diego Alexis-Mateo; one sister Jatziri Mateo; and his grandmother Barbara Williams and his best friend Henry Shweppe. He also leaves behind numerous cousins, aunts, uncles, other family and close friends. He was preceded in death by his grandfather James E. Williams; Uncle James M. Williams; great-grandmother Margaret Arnold; and great-great-grandmother Clara Hoke. Visitation will be on Thursday,



September 2, 2021, at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 10:00 AM until the time of the funeral 12:00 PM with Pastor Dennis Fields



officiating.

