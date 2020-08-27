WILLIAMS, Virginia

WILLIAMS (Donnelly), Virginia A. Virginia Ann Williams, age 88, passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at Mercy Hospital Fairfield after a brief illness. She was born on January 17, 1932, to the late Edward and Durlie Mae Donnelly. She was the loving wife of Ernest D. Williams, Sr. and the devoted mother to Constance J. Williams, Ernest D. (Skip) Williams, Jr., and Jennifer Williams Mann. Virginia graduated from Union High School, West Chester, Ohio, in 1950. She was a member of West Chester Presbyterian Church for more than 70 years. She was a homemaker until the early 1970's when she joined Welcome Wagon as a hostess. She then attended Kettering School of Practical Nursing and began her nursing career in 1979. She retired from Butler County Care Facility in 1997. She is survived by her children, Connie, Skip (Jenny), Jennifer (Scott) and grandchildren, Tony (Ruth), Schulz, Matthew (Kelli) Williams, Zachary (Brittany) Schulz, Katie Williams, Christopher (Hannah) Schulz and her great-grandchildren, Luke Schulz, JJ Schulz, Izabella Williams, Cameron Williams and Maggie Schulz . She is also survived by sisters, Dolores (Eugene) Caudill and Beverly Allen and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by great-granddaughter, Lily Schulz. Funeral services will be held at West Chester Presbyterian Church, 8930 Cincinnati-Dayton Road, West Chester, Ohio 45069 on Friday, August 28, 2020. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. until time of service at 12 Noon. Burial will immediately follow at Brookside Union Township Cemetery in West Chester, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be sent to West Chester Presbyterian Church or to a charity of choice. The Williams family asks those attending the service to please wear something purple in honor of our mother. Masks are mandatory for those attending visitation and funeral service. Social distancing will be encouraged. The service will be live streamed on West Chester Presbyterian You Tube channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/wcpresbyterian/live

