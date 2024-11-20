Williams, Virginia

Williams (Lyons), Virginia A.



Virginia A. Williams, 86, of Monroe, died on November 15, 2024, at Ohio's Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties. She was born on November 29, 1937, in Crockett, KY, to Elma Lyons. Virginia is survived by her sons, Gregory A. Williams, Martin W. (Curt) Williams; daughter-in-law, Judy Williams; grandchildren, Christine (Josh) Nolan, Anthony (Adora) Williams; great grandchildren, Liam Williams, Connor Williams. She was preceded in death by her mother; husband, James W. Williams; son, Steven D. Williams. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum. Memorial donations may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties, 5940 Long Meadow Dr., Franklin, OH 45005.Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



