dayton-daily-news logo
X

WILLIAMSON, Dorthy

Obituaries
8 hours ago

WILLIAMSON, Dorthy G.

Dorthy G. Williamson, age 89 of Fairfield, passed away

Sunday, October 24, 2021. She was born April 15, 1932, in

Cincinnati, Ohio, the daughter of the late Jack and Rose (nee Bokeno) Gaston. She was

married to Eugene Williamson who preceded her in death in 1971. Mrs. Williamson was the children's librarian at the Lane Public Library, Fairfield branch. She was member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Fairfield. She loved to read and spending time with her family and her cats. She was the beloved mother of Lynn Williamson, Chris (the late Mike) Roesch, and the late Michael G. Williamson;

also surviving are two grandchildren Matthew and Maggie Williamson and her daughter-in-law Lila Williamson. Funeral services will be private. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME,

Fairfield is serving the family.


www.websterfuneralhomes.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Webster Funeral Home

3080 Homeward Way

Fairfield, OH

45014

https://websterfuneralhomes.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
DILLON, Frances
2
TOMBLIN, Junior
3
TACKETT, Randy
4
ROBINSON, Gary
5
PUCKETT, R. Wayne
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top