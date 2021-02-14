WILLIAMSON,



Margaret D.



Age 83, of Tipp City, passed away Sunday, February 7, 2021, at Soin Medical Center.



Margaret was a Secretary for OSI at WPAFB, retiring after over 30 years of service, was a U.S. Air Force Veteran and a member of Living Word Church. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law,



Cheryl D.E. and Richard Carey of Mason; son and daughter-in-law, Robert H. and Eva



Williamson of Huber Heights; sisters, Bennetta Law of KY, Lynn Marshall of FL; brothers, Allen Foster, William Benton Foster, Jr. and Rodney Freeman, all of KY; grandchildren,



Robert H. III, William, Jerel Carey, Elisa Williams, Cayla



Johnston, Ceana Carey; great-grandchildren, Jace, Jaiden,



William, Kaylani, Brayden and Amari; and many other



relatives and friends. Funeral service 1 PM Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at Living Word Church, 926 East National Road, with Pastor Pat Murray officiating. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 12 Noon until service time at the church. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Dream Center Living Word Church, 926 E. National Road, Vandalia, OH 45377, in



Margaret's memory. Funeral arrangements entrusted to



Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, Huber Heights Chapel.

