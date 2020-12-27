WILLIAMSON, Ruth Eileen



Age 84, of Brookville, passed away on Tue., December 22, 2020, following a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilbur & Carrie Mattis; by an infant daughter, Jill; and by her three sisters, Helen Mills, Mary Ellen Cox &



Florence Mears. She was a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Brookville where she taught Sunday School. Along with her husband, Leon, she hosted several Rotary



Exchange students in the 1970's & 80's. She was a teacher's aide at Community Preschool in Brookville and she also worked at the Brookville Library. She was a 4-H leader for many years. She enjoyed traveling, playing cards and wintering at Swan Lake, FL. Eileen is survived by her husband of 65 years, Ellis Leon Williamson; children, Janis (Roger) Fogle, James (Carol) Williamson & Joyce (Joe) Luther; grandchildren, Sara (Adam) Harnish, Marc (Sabrina) Fogle, Krista (Brian) Gross, Bret Williamson, Andrew Luther & Tim Luther; three great-grandchildren & one on the way, along with numerous other relatives and friends. Eileen never met a stranger. Her warm and friendly smile has touched many and she will be dearly missed. Due to current health conditions, a private



burial will be held now, and a public celebration will be held once we can all safely meet. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 25 W. Westbrook Rd., Brookville, or to the Brookville HandiVan Ministry, 42 W. Westbrook Rd., Brookville. Arrangements are in care of



GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com.

