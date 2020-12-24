WILLINGHAM, Ruth Elaine



Ruth Elaine Willingham, 85, of Centerville, passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, George and Lydia (Saylor) Willingham; brother, Lloyd and sisters, O'Neta and Sarah. Ruth was employed by the U.S. Air Force. She was proud to serve her country. She had a love for God and Country. Some of her favorite quotes were, "Be Still and Know That I am God." Psalm 46:10 and "It's always the darkest, before dawn." Ruth spent a lot of time writing, "I'm very lucky to be a believer, and to trust in the Lord, Jesus Christ. Amen, Hallelujah!!!, and Yipee!!!, As I always in my prayers!!", Mrs. Ruth. Private Services will be held. Burial will take place in Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar, & Fraley Funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be made at trostelchapman.com.



