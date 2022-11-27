WILLIS, Charles Lynn



90, of Centerville, passed away Friday, November 18, 2022. Chuck is survived by his son Steven Willis (Wendy) and daughter Karen Lewis (Paul); grandsons: John Lefforge (Marcie), Jesse Lefforge (Mollie), Kyle Willis (Madison), Caleb Willis (Kaitlin), Joseph Lefforge (Mackenzie) and Nathan Willis (Haley); great-grandchildren: Landon Willis, Jameson Willis, Grace Willis, Olivia Lefforge and Skylar Stodd Lefforge; brothers: Richard (Janis), Larry (Marty), Paul Allen (Barbara) and Danny Joe Willis. Family will greet friends 10:00-11:00 am on December 3, 2022, at Normandy United Methodist Church, 450 West Alex-Bell Rd., Centerville. Memorial Service will follow at 11:00 am. Inurnment will be at David's Cemetery. Arrangements in care of The Final Legacy. Words of encouragement may be sent to www.reislegacycenter.com.

