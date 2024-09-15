Willis, Claude Kenneth



Age 93, formerly of Fairborn and Trinity Community of Beavercreek, went to be with his Lord on Saturday, September 14, 2024, He was preceded in death by his parents, Claude M. and Gonda Willis, his first wife, Dorene Mae Mix Willis, his second wife of 40 years Martha Louise Jones Willis, his daughter, Cynthia Willis Willey, great-granddaughter, Tinnley Reese Harmon, and brother Richard (Janis) Willis. Ken is survived by his loving family, Nancy (Russell) Sweet, Springboro, Alice (Steve) Webb, Germantown, Jeffrey (Judy) Willis, Beavercreek, Joseph (Rebecca) Naylor, Centerville, Timothy Willis, Escondido, CA, Paul Andrew (Shantell) Willis, Granite Falls, WA, and Raymond (Kathy) Naylor, Northridge. He leaves a Godly servant-filled legacy, not only for his children, but also for his 34 grandchildren, over 100 great-grandchildren, several great-great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. Ken was a graduate of General Motors Institute in Flint, MI, and retired after 37 years of service from Product Design at GM. He was an active member of the Be Hope, formerly Beavercreek Church of the Nazarene, for many years, serving in many capacities, including Sunday school teacher, Board member, choir member, and greeter. For these services, he was awarded the church's Distinguished Service Award. It was his great pleasure during his retirement years to use his God-given talents to craft wood projects for his church and family members. He will be forever remembered for his deep faith and trust in Jesus, his sense of contentment and gratitude in all situations, his unconditional love for his family, his infectious laugh, and his great hugs. Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Friday, September 20, 2024 at the Tobias Funeral Home -Beavercreek Chapel. Service will be officiated by his two grandsons, Tyler Willis and Ryan Willis. Interment Valley View Memorial Gardens. Friends may call at the funeral home from 11 AM - 1 PM Friday, September 20. If you wish to honor Ken's memory, in lieu of flowers, you may make a contribution to the Be Hope Church or to a charity of your choice. To honor his legacy of being "Jesus with skin on", please consider doing an act of kindness in his memory. Tobias Funeral Home, Beavercreek



