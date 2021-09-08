WILLIS,



Dorothy Catherine



Dorothy Catherine Willis passed away on Thursday,



September 2, 2021, in Sun City, Arizona, at the age of 96. She was born June 12, 1925, in Hamilton, Ohio, the daughter of Nicholas and Antoinette Cappelli.



She attended Hamilton High School graduating in 1943.



Following high school, she worked in the war industry at Elastic Patch during the last two years of World War II.



On September 4, 1948, at the First United Presbyterian Church in Hamilton, Dorothy was united in marriage to Winland James Willis, Jr. He preceded her in death on May 31, 1995.



She is survived by two sons, Gary Willis, and Randy (Debbie) Willis, and grandson, Aaron J. Willis.



Also preceding her in death are her parents; her brothers, Ed, Art, Jack Cappelli, James, Frank, Al Mariana, and sister, Lucille (Fecondo) Mariana.



She is survived by sister-in-law Marilyn Cappelli as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



Arrangements will be handled by Regency Mortuary in Sun City, Arizona.

