WILLIS, Iva Evangeline



Age 84, Hamilton, died Sunday, February 21, 2021, at home. She was born in Cumberland, Kentucky, on October 2, 1936, the daughter of Clarence H. and Carrie E. (Holcomb)



Johnson. She was a graduate of Cumberland High School and moved to Hamilton, Ohio,



after graduation. She married William Darrell Willis on June 30, 1961, in Hamilton. She was employed at Cincinnati Bell



Telephone for 4 years, then Shillito's Dept. Store for 17 years, and then worked as a vault teller at Dollar Federal S&L, 1st National Bank of S.W. Ohio and 1st National Bank of Cincinnati (now U.S. Bank). She was a member of the Kentucky



Historical Society in Frankfort and the Harlan County Historical Society at Southeastern Kentucky Community College of Cumberland, KY. She made a valuable contribution to



Cumberland High School history and to the Rebecca Caudill



Library. Her hobbies included flower gardening and collecting photos of family and of historical significance. She had also enjoyed playing golf. She is survived by her husband, William Darrell Willis, son, Phillip R. Willis, Fairfield, brother, Homer E. (Gina) Johnson, Corbin, KY, sisters, Ina Florine Gill, Mary



Katherine Johnson, Reba Ellen Burnette, Wilma Elaine Lucken; and also leaves several nieces, nephews, and brothers-in-law. She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Anna Monette Gheesling, Lorna Elizabeth Howard, Ethel Oneida Stanifer, Mona Lee Clark, Helen Ruth Johnson (age 5); brothers, Charles Dale Johnson, Larry Glenn Johnson (infant), and Raymond Johnson (infant); and special niece, Elizabeth Anne Stephenson, and 4 nephews. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral service begins at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 25, 2021, at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N.W.



Washington Blvd., Hamilton, Ohio 45013. The funeral service will be officiated by Pastor Joe Payne. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to a charity of your choice. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.

