WILLIS, Martha Ann Cauble



Age 85, of Centerville, passed away October 25, 2021. Martha was born in Louisville, KY, on 12/17/1935, to Thomas and



Natalie Cauble. She attended Wittenberg University and



Kettering College of Medical Arts. Martha worked as an RN at Kettering Medical Center, Sycamore Medical Center and



Hospice of Dayton. Martha and her husband Charlie traveled extensively including all 50 states and over 20 foreign countries as well as 30 Elderhostels. Martha was a member of PEO (Philanthropic Education Organization), the Centerville



Women's Civic Club, The Stephen Ministry and the United Methodist Women. Along with her parents Martha is preceded in death by her sister Nancy Tullus and nephew Mark Petry. She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years Charles



Willis, daughter Karen Lewis (Paul), son Steven Willis (Wendy) and niece Marcia Benninger (Tom). Martha is also survived by her grandsons, John Lefforge (Marcie), Jesse Lefforge (Mollie), Kyle Willis (Madison), Joseph Lefforge (Mackenzie), Caleb



Willis (Kaitlin) and Nathan Willis (Haley) as well as great-grandchildren Landon, Jameson, Grace, Olivia, and Skylar. Services are pending.



additional information.

