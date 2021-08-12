WILLIS, Ralph



Ralph Willis, age 92 of Seven Mile, Ohio, passed away



Tuesday, August 10, 2021. He was born September 26, 1928, in Estill County, Kentucky, the son of the late J. G. and



Florence (nee Miller) Willis. On April 4, 1955, in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, he married Myrtle Smith Willis and she preceded him in death in 2016. Mr. Willis was a veteran of the U.S.



Army. He worked for many years as an auto mechanic and



also worked at Hamilton Tool. He attended The Hamilton Primitive Baptist Church. Mr. Willis is survived by three



children Stan (Barbara) Willis, Kathy Ball, and Ralphie



(Howard) George; eight grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren. The family would like to offer their sincere thanks to Sue Cozad and her family and Kathy Allen and Mick Foley for being such great care givers of Ralph. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield, on Saturday, August 14, 2021, from 12:30 PM until the time of the funeral service at 1:30 PM, with Elder Don Wheat, officiating. Burial to follow with full military honors in Rose Hill Burial Park. www.websterfuneralhomes.com.

