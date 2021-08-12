dayton-daily-news logo
X

WILLIS, Ralph

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

WILLIS, Ralph

Ralph Willis, age 92 of Seven Mile, Ohio, passed away

Tuesday, August 10, 2021. He was born September 26, 1928, in Estill County, Kentucky, the son of the late J. G. and

Florence (nee Miller) Willis. On April 4, 1955, in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, he married Myrtle Smith Willis and she preceded him in death in 2016. Mr. Willis was a veteran of the U.S.

Army. He worked for many years as an auto mechanic and

also worked at Hamilton Tool. He attended The Hamilton Primitive Baptist Church. Mr. Willis is survived by three

children Stan (Barbara) Willis, Kathy Ball, and Ralphie

(Howard) George; eight grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren. The family would like to offer their sincere thanks to Sue Cozad and her family and Kathy Allen and Mick Foley for being such great care givers of Ralph. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield, on Saturday, August 14, 2021, from 12:30 PM until the time of the funeral service at 1:30 PM, with Elder Don Wheat, officiating. Burial to follow with full military honors in Rose Hill Burial Park. www.websterfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Webster Funeral Home

3080 Homeward Way

Fairfield, OH

45014

https://websterfuneralhomes.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
MCCOY, Gerald
2
AUSTIN, Doris
3
BOBO, Joe
4
GIAMBRONE, Virginia
5
KNOLTON, Jacquelyn
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top