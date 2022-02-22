WILLIS, Wayne S. "Sam"



Age 74, of Huber Heights, OH, passed away Thursday, February 10, 2022. Walk-through visitation 10 am-12 pm, Wednesday, February 23, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. (Masks Required). Graveside service 12:30 pm at Dayton



National Cemetery, 4400 W. Third Street.

