WILLIS, Wayne

WILLIS, Wayne S. "Sam"

Age 74, of Huber Heights, OH, passed away Thursday, February 10, 2022. Walk-through visitation 10 am-12 pm, Wednesday, February 23, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. (Masks Required). Graveside service 12:30 pm at Dayton

National Cemetery, 4400 W. Third Street.

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

