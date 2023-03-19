Wills, Betty J.



Betty J. Wills , age 103 of Oxford, passed away at Knolls of Oxford on Friday, March 3, 2023. Betty was born in Athens, Ohio on May 8, 1919 to Homer Higgins and Helen (Eddy) Higgins. She attended Ohio University where she met her future husband Woody Wills. They were married in 1939 and moved to Oxford in 1948, where he pursued his coaching career at Miami University. Betty co-owned Wills Photography and was later a realtor at Colwell Banker. She was a member of the Caroline Scott Chapter of the DAR and worshiped at the Oxford Presbyterian Church for 70 years. Betty travelled the world and became a Life Master in the American Bridge Association in 2017. Betty is survived by her children, Don L. (Diane) Wills of Peru, NY, and Suzy (Stuart) Eversole of Liberty Township, OH; grandchildren, Ben (Kelly) Eversole of Lexington, KY, and Janna Pionk of Ocean Springs, MS; and great-grandchildren, Noah, Zachary, and Joshua Eversole, and Mattison Pionk. Betty was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 65 years, Woodrow Wills; and siblings, Brewster and Joseph Higgins. Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Safe Haven Farms (PO Box 62034, Cincinnati, OH 45262). Condolences may be made at www.browndawsonflick.com

