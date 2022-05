WILLS, Diana



Mrs. Diana Wills, age 66, of Dayton, departed Monday, May 2, 2022. She is survived by many loving family and friends. Visitation 10 AM. Service to follow 11:00 AM, Thursday, May 12, 2022, at St. Timothy Baptist Church, 4466 Free Pike, Dayton, OH 45416. Interment West Memory Gardens.



