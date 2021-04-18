X

WILMER, William

WILMER, Jr., William S.

William S. Wilmer, Jr., 96, of Middletown, Ohio, died on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Spring Hills Assisted Living. He was born in Middletown to

parents William S. "Seb" and Abbie Wilmer on July 7, 1924. Bill was an Eagle Scout, graduated from Middletown High School in 1942, and attended Miami University. He became a fighter pilot during WW2 then joined the Ohio Air National Guard where he rose to the rank of Major and became Squadron Commander of 162nd Tactical Fighter Squadron. In 1954 he won the award of Top Gun out of over 100 Ohio Air Guard pilots. Retired from the Air Guard in 1964. He was the owner and operator of Wilmer Motors in Middletown for 41 years retiring in 1988. He was engaged in many charitable organizations. He was a member of Kiwanian and former president. He was also former president of

Middletown New Car Dealer Association. He was a member of the 162nd Tactical Fighter Squadron Retirees and member of American Legion Post 218.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Paula in 2002, one sister, Marjorie (Richard) Royse of Commerce, MI, in 2002, and a daughter, Janice Davison.

Bill is survived by a daughter, Lynn (Edwin) Taylor, of Middletown, five grandchildren, Laine (John) Bachman of Columbus, OH, Gretchen (Reed) Franklin of Tiffin, OH, James and John Davison of Marco Island, FL, and Jackie Moffit of Cincinnati, OH, and 9 great-grandchildren.


HIGH FLIGHT

Oh! I have lipped the surly bonds of earth

And danced the skies on laughter-silvered-wings.

Sunward I've climbed, and joined the tumbling mirth

Of sun-split clouds and done a hundred things

You have not dreamed of wheeled and soared and swung.

High in the sunlit silence, hov'ring there

I've chased the shouting winds along and flung

My eager craft through footless halls of air.

Up, up the long delirious burning blue

I've topped the wind-swept heights with easy grace

Where never lark nor ever eagle flew

And, while with silent, lifting mind I've trod

The high untrespassed sanctity of space,

Put out my hand and touched the face of God.

John Gillespie McGee, Jr.


Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Entombment will be at Woodside Mausoleum. Condolences may be sent to the family at


www.bakerstevesnaparramore.com



