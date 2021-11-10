WILMOT, Pauline

WILMOT (Wilson),



Pauline



Went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 7th, 2021, at the age 82. Polly was born on January 30th, 1939, to Woodrow and



Elizabeth (Campbell) Wilson, in Owsley County, Kentucky. Polly was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband of 63 years, Earl (Jack) Wilmot; her two brothers, Woodrow Wilson Jr. and Bobby Wilson; and sister, Bonnie Wilson. She is survived by her sisters, Dortha Adrick of Middletown, Wanda (Jack) McKinney of Carlisle, Margaret (Rick) Powers of



Monroe, Jo (Glenn) Smith of Shepherdsville, Kentucky, and Ada (Conley) Brandenburg of Trenton; children, James



(Sandra) Wilmot of Trenton, Timothy (Karen) Wilmot of



Madison Township and Jacqueline (Dewayne) Charles of



Madison Township; grandchildren, Jamie (Steve) Howard,



Jason Wilmot, Danielle (Chris) Cottle, Zachary Charles, and eight great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind many friends, relatives, and her two precious puppies, Sugar and Ginger.



Visitation will be 5-7 pm, on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin Street, Middletown, OH 45044. A Funeral Service will follow at 10:00 am, Friday, November 12, 2021, at the funeral home with Pastor Jimmy Anderson officiating. Burial will be at



Butler County Memorial Park. Please visit



www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.

