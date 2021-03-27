WILSON, Beth

WILSON (Reynard),



Beth M.



Beth M. Wilson (Reynard), 69, of Springfield, went to be with the Lord on March 24th, 2021, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. Beth was born March 1, 1952, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Jack P. Reynard, Sr., and Elizabeth M. (Maurer) Reynard. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church. Beth loved her grandchildren and spending time with them.



Beth is survived by her children: Carey Haney, Joshua Wilson (fiancé, Liz Willcox), Lindsey Verbillion; grandchildren: Landen Wilson, Ryan Haney, Gavin Hawk, Kira Hawk, Cole Willcox, Aria Verbillion and Chloe Willcox; a brother, Dennis Michael "Mike" Reynard (Katie); niece, nephew and several cousins.



She is preceded in death by her parents; two brothers: Jack P. Reynard, Jr., and Thomas P. Reynard.



Family welcomes you to celebrate her life on Sunday, March 28th, 2021, from 2-4 p.m. at the VFW Post #1031, 1237 E. Main St. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at



