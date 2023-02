In Memory of



Brian L. Wilson Sr.



9/17/1969 - 2/27/2019



Four years ago, today,



you departed. There are many



moments in our lives that we think of you and your



contributions to our family. Forgetting you would



be equal to forgetting



to take the breaths



given to us by God.



Love you, Mom, Maurice,



Carlton Sr, Vince, Andra, Brian Jr, Shyra, Brandon, Britney, Carlton (Lilman) and many other Family and Friends.