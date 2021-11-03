dayton-daily-news logo
WILSON, Deborah

WILSON, Deborah Lynn

Age 58, passed away Sunday, October 31, 2021. Debbie was a 1982 graduate of Hamilton High School. Survivors include her mother, Betty L. Wilson;

sister, Donna (Randy) Cox; brother, David (Debbie)

Wilson; nieces, nephews and

extended family. She was

preceded in death by her

father, Art Wilson; grandparents and special friend, Rick Kuykendall. Special thank you to Caregivers for Independence Butler County Board of Developmental Disabilities and many friends. Visitation will be Saturday, November 6, 2021, at the Colligan Funeral Home from 8:30 AM until time of services at 10:00 AM. Burial will be at Butler County Memorial Park.

Online condolences www.colliganfuneralhome.com.

