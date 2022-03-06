WILSON, DeLeon "De"



DeLeon ("De") Wilson passed away January 12th in The Villages, FL. He was born in



Anderson, IN, on June 17, 1931, the son of Dee Leon and Jewell M. Wilson. He is survived by his wife, Marlene (Joy), of The Villages, a son, Rodney, of Martinsburg, WV, a sister, Linda J. Cooper, also of The Villages, seven grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his sons, Eric and Jeffrey, and his daughter, Karen.



After moving to The Villages in 1996, he resumed his love of music and the trumpet by becoming a charter member of The Villages Concert Band, and he founded the Villages Swing Band in 2004.



De graduated from Anderson High School in 1949, obtaining several Masters Degrees after joining the Air Force. He was a highly decorated 29-year veteran, retiring as Lt Col after serving tours in Goose Bay, Labrador, Panama, Vietnam, where he flew over one hundred RF-101 and F-101B photo recon missions over the North, and various Stateside bases including WPAFB, OH, where he was assigned to the Aerospace Medical Research Laboratory, Environmental Medicine Division, until his retirement in 1979. Always versatile, he also learned Spanish while in the Service and taught Physiology, in Spanish, to the Brazilian AF.

