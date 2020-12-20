X

WILSON, Dolores

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

WILSON, Dolores Mae

Age 94 of Centerville, passed away on December 10, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband James W. Wilson; parents Joseph and Jessie Scheckelhoff; and sister Betty Gross. Survived by a son Mark and wife

Barbara Wilson of Catawba, SC; daughter Jamie Markel and husband John of York, PA; grandchildren James A. Wilson and wife Jessie, Travis Markel and Dana Markel; and great-grandchildren Alissa, Logan, and Dexter Wilson. Dolores was cherished by many and is lovingly remembered for her beautiful smile, kindness and charm. No services are scheduled at this time. Care entrusted to Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com. In memory of her and her love for animals, donations can be made to the ASPCA.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel

5471 Far Hills Ave

Dayton, OH

45429

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/dayton-oh/tobias-funeral-home-far-hills-chapel/6930?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.