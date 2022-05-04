WILSON, Douglas Edwin



Douglas Edwin Wilson, 65, of Springfield, passed away at his home on Thursday, April 28, 2022. He was born January 6, 1957, in Chillicothe, Ohio, and spent the early part of his childhood in Jackson, Ohio, prior to moving to Springfield. He was the son of Charles Edwin and Carol Jane Rhea Wilson.



Doug loved being outdoors especially hunting, fishing and camping. He savored a good cigar while enjoying the great outdoors. He was a member of the New Carlisle Sportsman Club and he retired as an A Lineman from Ohio Edison, where he also served on the credit committee for the Edison Employee's Credit Union. He enjoyed traveling to anywhere rich in history and had a fondness for the mountains of Tennessee. He was devoted to his family and loved spending time with his family and friends. He will be greatly missed. He is survived by his wife of 16 years, Karen Wyant Wilson; his mother, Carol Jane Wilson; two daughters: Angela Lee Wilson and Kristina Ann Wilson; a step-son, Zachary Zerkle; his siblings: Charles R. (Claudia Lucas) Wilson, Rheta J. Caravantes, Erick (Marlena) Wilson and Luann Wilson Corbeil as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Doug is preceded in death by his father, grandparents and several beloved cousins, aunts and uncles. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held on Friday, May 6th, 2022, at 6 p.m. at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at



