Wilson, Edna R.



Edna R. Wilson, age 86 of Germantown, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 2, 2024, at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton surrounded by her loving family. She was born on January 3, 1938, in Irvine, KY, the daughter of the late John & Callie (Rison) Berger. Edna attended the Miamisburg Assembly of God Church, she enjoyed cooking, reading, movies, and she loved tricking treating and seeing everyone in their costumes. Preceded in death by her husband of 61 years Ben Wilson, her grandson Neil Baker, 2 brothers L.J. Berger & Arvil Berger, and by her sister Wanda Wyatt. She is survived by her loving children Beverly (Tony) Baker, Mike Gentry and Wayne (Judy) Gentry, 6 grandchildren Nichole (Aaron) Holland, Brian, Brandon, Justin and Casey Gentry, 6 great grandchildren Jacob, Elijah, Alixandria & Samuel Holland, Landon & Owen Gentry, as well as other family members and friends. Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, June 7, 2024, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, OH, with Pastor Tom Meyer officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (2 hours prior to service) on Friday at the funeral home. If so desired memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton in memory of Mrs. Edna R. Wilson. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.



