WILSON, Ethel Mae



Age 76. Sunrise March 15, 1946, and Sunset May 20, 2022. Visitation 10:00 AM and Funeral Service 11:00 AM, Friday, May 27, 2022, at Greater St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 4200 Germantown Pike, Dayton, Ohio. Interment at West Memory Gardens. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. Columbus, Ohio. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The WILSON/RESPRESS Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com.

