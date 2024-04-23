Wilson, Henry Arnold



Henry Arnold Wilson passed away peacefully on April 16, 2024, after a full and vibrant life of 96 years dedicated to family, church, and community service. Born April 8, 1928, the youngest of four children to the late Marcellus Wilson and Ophelia Reid Wilson in Dayton, Ohio, he is preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Bernice Wideman Wilson, sister, Ida Mae Wilson, brothers Josephus Wilson, Clifton Eugene Wilson. He leaves behind a legacy through his loving and devoted wife of 17 years, Hazel Webster Wilson, daughter, Camille J. Cooper, son, Roderick B. Wilson, granddaughter, Dominique R. Jones, cousin Rev. Edward Wilson, the Websters and a host of family and friends. Henry graduated from Paul Laurence Dunbar High School in 1945, earned a B.S. Degree from the Ohio State University in 1950, a Master of Arts Degree from Central Michigan University in 1977, and a Certificate of Mediation Training from Capital University Law and Graduate Center in 1992. Professionally, he dedicated 35 years at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base as a Statistical Draftsman, Mechanical Designer, Engineering Technician, and Chief Equal Employer Opportunity Counselor on the ASD Commanders Staff. After retirement, he was self-employed as an Employment Investigator doing business with the Defense Logistics Agency (1985-2003.) Concurrently, he was employed at Wright State University as a Staff/Faculty Mediator (1987-1996). Henry's commitment to faith was evident in his lifelong membership at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, where he served as Boy Scout Committee Chairman, Church School Teacher, Youth Church School Superintendent, General Church School Superintendent, Deacon, Pulpit Committee, Brotherhood President, and President of Springfield District Baptist Laymen. Beyond the church, he served on the first Board of Aullwood Audubon Farm & Center, Board Chairman of the West Dayton YMCA, Chapter President of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Past Sire Archon of Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity, Board member of local Arthritis Foundation, the Hall Hunger Initiative, and past member of the Leadership Dayton Association. A patron of the arts and advocate for cultural preservation, Henry supported the Dayton Foundation's African American Community Fund, Dayton Foundation Endowment benefiting Central State University, and was life member of the NAACP and a Charter Member of the Museum of African American History and Culture. His hobbies included traveling, woodworking, and yard work, which brought him great joy. The family wishes to express their deep appreciation for the many acts of kindness and sympathy shown to them during their time of bereavement. A celebration of life service will be held at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 401 S. Paul Laurence Dunbar Street on Thursday, April 25, 2024, at 11am with Rev. Dr. Xavier Johnson officiating. Viewing will commence at 9am until time of service, with Alpha Phi Alpha and Sigma Boule ceremonies included. Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to service. Interment will be at Woodland Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Dayton Foundation's African American Community Fund (#7526 Wilson Family Fund).



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com