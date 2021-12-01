WILSON, James G. "Jim"



85, of Fairfield, went home to be with the Lord Friday, November 26, 2021, at Mercy Fairfield Hospital.



Jim was born on August 24, 1936, in Hamilton to Viola {Stewart} and Grover Wilson.



He married his beloved wife, Phyllis {Bowen} on February 24, 1968.



He graduated from Hamilton High School in 1955 and graduated from Miami University in 1959. He retired from General Motors and Fairfield City School District.



Jim served in the United States Army.



Jim attended Rolling Hills Baptist Church in Fairfield for many years.



He enjoyed sports and following the stock market. Jim especially loved spending time with his family and friends.



Jim will be deeply missed by his wife of 53 years, Phyllis Wilson; daughter Cherie (Al) Hoeweler; grandchildren Alfred, Ava, and Adelle Hoeweler; sisters-in-law Jackie Wilson, Wilma Wilson, and Pam (Don) Bond; brother-in-law Richard Bowen; and many cousins, nieces and nephews whom he cherished.



Jim was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Ronald, Harold, and Michael; sister Linda; sisters-in-law Wanda Wilson and Linda Bowen; and brother-in-law Kurt Saylor.



The family would like to thank the staff at the Veterans Administration for their kindness and support.



Visitation will be held between 10AM and 12PM Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Rose Hill Funeral Home, 2565 Princeton Rd. Hamilton, OH 45011. Funeral services will follow immediately after visitation with the burial to follow at Rose Hill



Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Veterans Administration at https://www.cdceportal.va.gov/donate_online/. Friends may leave condolences at



www.rosehillfunerals.com