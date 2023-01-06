WILSON, Janet Fitzgerald



86, of Hamilton, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, January 2, 2023. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on October 8, 1936, to parents Arthur and Lillian (Waldorf) Fitzgerald. She met the love of her life, Tom Wilson, on a blind date. They were married June 3, 1961, in Hamilton, Ohio. She was a talented artist who studied at Cincinnati Art School. She loved to travel, boat, go to the movies and theatre, and make memories with her family. She had a contagious smile that would light up the room. She made sure all her family and friends would receive a card from her to recognize a birthday or anniversary every year. She loved to make everyone feel special and loved. She was a beautiful person inside and out. Her homemade cooking was amazing, especially her apple pie! She never met a stranger and was kind to anyone she met. It brought her joy to be with her family and watch her grandchildren grow through the years. She was a very dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She will be greatly missed by her husband Tom Wilson; children Deborah (Larry) Sims, Cynthia (Gene) Hutto, and Jennifer (Jason) Reece; grandchildren Heather (Dan) Keal, Thomas Gardner, Christina Sims, Matthew Gardner, Stacie Sims, Joshua Gardner, Alex (Amanda) Anderson, Alan Anderson, and Ashley Anderson; great-grandchildren Landon Keal, Owen Keal, and Abby Gardner. She is also survived by sister Elizabeth Bales and many other nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother William (Jack) Confer. A service was held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Hamilton, 1010 Eaton Ave, Hamilton, Ohio 45013. Online condolences may be expressed at



